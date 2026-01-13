Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

On the evening of 12 January, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs. At night, Russian troops carried out a massive attack with missiles and drones on the Zelenodolsk community in the oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

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A fire broke out

The attack damaged infrastructure, two private houses, and a gas pipeline. A 69-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

See more: Russians struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Attack on Synelnykivskyi district

According to the RMA, the aggressor also directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykiv district. An 86-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"A private house was on fire, another was damaged. An outbuilding, a car and a trailer, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the report said.

As a result of a drone attack on the Solonianska community in the Dniprovskyi district, a house was damaged.

Read more: Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles, injuring 23, including six children (updated)

Strikes on Nikopol district

According to the RMA, the enemy directed FPV drones at the Nikopol region. It struck the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka. A car caught fire. A private house and a power line were damaged.







Read more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih damages 29 apartment buildings, triggers power and water outages