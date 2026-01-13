Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS
On the evening of 12 January, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs. At night, Russian troops carried out a massive attack with missiles and drones on the Zelenodolsk community in the oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.
A fire broke out
The attack damaged infrastructure, two private houses, and a gas pipeline. A 69-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.
Attack on Synelnykivskyi district
According to the RMA, the aggressor also directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykiv district. An 86-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
"A private house was on fire, another was damaged. An outbuilding, a car and a trailer, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the report said.
As a result of a drone attack on the Solonianska community in the Dniprovskyi district, a house was damaged.
Strikes on Nikopol district
According to the RMA, the enemy directed FPV drones at the Nikopol region. It struck the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka. A car caught fire. A private house and a power line were damaged.
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