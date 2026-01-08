Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles, injuring 23, including six children (updated)

On the evening of January 8, Russians struck residential areas in Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander-type ballistic missiles.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"The fucking animals hit apartment buildings with two ballistic Iskanders," he wrote.

Vilkul noted that assistance is being provided to those affected.

Read more: Power outage in Dnipropetrovsk region: six large boiler rooms shut down in Kryvyi Rih, leaving nearly 39,000 customers without electricity

"We understand everything, everyone is working," Vilkul said.

UPDATE

"In the evening, the enemy carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a child. A 57-year-old man is in serious condition," wrote Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Windows and balconies were shattered in several high-rise buildings. Infrastructure was also damaged.

UPDATE

Later, Vilkul wrote: "As of now, 10 people have been injured. One man is in extremely serious condition, in the operating room, with his leg torn off by the blast.

We are setting up a help center for people nearby; I am not giving the address because the air raid alert is still ongoing. You can ask the nearest police officer or municipal worker, they know. Assistance with building materials, accommodation, and applications for financial aid from the city.

There are still many Shaheds heading in our direction, so take care of yourselves."

UPDATE

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Haivanenko wrote: "The number of people injured in the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased.

According to updated information, 13 people were injured. Nine people are in hospitals, including boys aged 7 and 16. One man remains in extremely critical condition.

Nearly a dozen and a half apartment buildings and cars were damaged."

UPDATE

Later, Vilkul reported: "As of now, 17 people have been injured in the enemy strike. Among them are three children and eight women.

Fifteen wounded people are in the city’s hospitals. One person is in serious condition, and another is in extremely critical condition. The others are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all of them and fighting for their lives."

Updated at 10:47 p.m. The State Emergency Service clarified that the number of injured has risen to 23 people, including six children.

As a result of the missile strike, 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.