Power outage in Dnipropetrovsk region: six large boiler rooms shut down in Kryvyi Rih, leaving nearly 39,000 customers without electricity

The situation with restoring power supply in Kryvyi Rih remains difficult.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

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"Regarding energy. The situation is difficult, but all necessary services are working on restoration. Currently, 38,983 subscribers are without power. This includes the Inhulets district and parts of the Metalurhiinyi and Dovhyntsivskyi districts," he wrote.

Water supply

Vilkul noted that there had been six pump station shutdowns in the last four hours. As a result, there is a lot of air in the system throughout the city.

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"Air removal from pipes" will take up to two days. Separately in each neighbourhood, and sometimes in each building. Where there is no electricity, we maintain water in the system using generators. But the pressure will, of course, be lower," added the head of defence in Kryvyi Rih.

Heat supply

Since 10 a.m., six large boiler rooms have been shut down due to a lack of electricity. This affects approximately 2,500 apartment buildings. Vilkul added that large boiler rooms are powered directly from high-voltage power lines and generators, which could supply these boiler rooms, simply do not exist naturally. More than 30 small boiler rooms have been restarted using generators.

"You can see the voltage fluctuations yourself, even for those who have electricity, from 130 to 420 V. That is, it is advisable to avoid turning on electrical appliances as much as possible so that they do not burn out," Vilkul noted.

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