Kryvyi Rih suffered largest combined attack since beginning of Russian invasion: 8 victims
On 7 January, Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region experienced one of the largest combined attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Yesterday afternoon and evening, the enemy carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the full-scale invasion. The attack targeted several locations in our city.
As of this morning, two of the eight victims remain in hospital. Their condition is moderate and stable," he said.
The situation with electricity
The electricity situation remains very difficult in Inhulets, part of Metalurhiinyi and part of Dovhyntsivskyi districts.
More than 29,000 subscribers are currently without power.
Water supply
Water in the system in the south of the city is being maintained by generators. The situation has stabilised.
Heating
More than 30 boiler rooms were shut down, including some very large ones. As of this morning, all boiler rooms in the city are operating normally, except for one in the Inhulets district. It is running on a generator. Heat supply is just starting there. Unfortunately, water hammer surges are being recorded throughout the city.
Hospitals are operating on generators. All invincibility points are operational, and all have been instructed to turn on generators at the first sign of need.
Electric transport in the Inhulets district has already been restored, meaning it is operating throughout the city. Schools and kindergartens in the Inhulets district will operate remotely.
What preceded this?
- On the evening of 7 January, the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to a large-scale power outage after the enemy attack, schools in Dnipro decided to extend the holidays for another two days.
- Air defence forces shot down 31 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack damaged infrastructure.
- In Zaporizhzhia, after the ruscists' attack, citizens were advised to limit their use of mobile communications.
- Later, it became known that water supply was gradually being restored in Zaporizhzhia, which had been left without power. Boiler rooms are operating normally.
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