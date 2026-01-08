Kryvyi Rih suffered largest combined attack since beginning of Russian invasion: 8 victims

On 7 January, Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region experienced one of the largest combined attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Yesterday afternoon and evening, the enemy carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the full-scale invasion. The attack targeted several locations in our city.

As of this morning, two of the eight victims remain in hospital. Their condition is moderate and stable," he said.

See more: Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia, damaging commercial facility. PHOTOS

The situation with electricity

The electricity situation remains very difficult in Inhulets, part of Metalurhiinyi and part of Dovhyntsivskyi districts.

More than 29,000 subscribers are currently without power.

Water supply

Water in the system in the south of the city is being maintained by generators. The situation has stabilised.

Watch more: One person was killed and five others were wounded as result of shelling in Kherson region, and houses were also damaged. VIDEO

Heating

More than 30 boiler rooms were shut down, including some very large ones. As of this morning, all boiler rooms in the city are operating normally, except for one in the Inhulets district. It is running on a generator. Heat supply is just starting there. Unfortunately, water hammer surges are being recorded throughout the city.

Hospitals are operating on generators. All invincibility points are operational, and all have been instructed to turn on generators at the first sign of need.

Electric transport in the Inhulets district has already been restored, meaning it is operating throughout the city. Schools and kindergartens in the Inhulets district will operate remotely.

Read more: Repair work continues in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions after Russian attack

What preceded this?

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 70 targets. INFOGRAPHICS