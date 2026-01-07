One person was killed and five others were wounded as result of shelling in Kherson region, and houses were also damaged. VIDEO

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Settlements attacked

Over the past day, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Pravdyne, Rozliv, Tomina Balka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Novotyagynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Mayak, Dudchany, Tyagynka, Odradokamyanka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and five private houses.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression .

Yesterday, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

One man killed: consequences of the morning shelling of Kherson

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Kherson . It is known that one man was killed.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the identity of the deceased. The blast wave also damaged the facades of buildings and knocked out windows.

Read: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,214,500 people (+1,040 per day), 11,515 tanks, 35,857 artillery systems, 23,865 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC