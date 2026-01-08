Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 70 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops launched 97 UAVs of various types against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Yes, launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine.

About 70 of them are "Shaheds".

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Air defense operations

As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the east and south of the country.



Twenty-seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling at one location.

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