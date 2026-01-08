Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 70 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian troops launched 97 UAVs of various types against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Yes, launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine.
About 70 of them are "Shaheds".
Air defense operations
As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the east and south of the country.
Twenty-seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling at one location.
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