Repair work continues in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions after Russian attack

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, work is continuing to restore the network after Russian strikes.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, reports Censor.NET.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

According to him, repair work is currently underway to restore heat and water supply to more than a million subscribers.

Centralized systems have already been partially restored in several settlements, and crews are working around the clock.

The left bank of the Dnipro has reduced water pressure. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power.

Read more: Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts introduced, metro service suspended in Dnipro

Zaporizhzhia region

Energy workers worked through the night, restoring power supply and continuing to provide heat and water to homes. Boiler rooms are supplied with electricity and are operating normally.

Railway

In the Zaporizhzhia region, power supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored. Trains are running as usual.

"All trains in the de-energized Dnipro and the region continue to run on thermal traction. Stations are also powered by generators, and emergency centers are operating," the deputy prime minister concluded.

Read more: Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts introduced, metro service suspended in Dnipro

What preceded it?