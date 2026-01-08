Repair work continues in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions after Russian attack
In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, work is continuing to restore the network after Russian strikes.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, reports Censor.NET.
Dnipropetrovsk region
According to him, repair work is currently underway to restore heat and water supply to more than a million subscribers.
Centralized systems have already been partially restored in several settlements, and crews are working around the clock.
The left bank of the Dnipro has reduced water pressure. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power.
Zaporizhzhia region
Energy workers worked through the night, restoring power supply and continuing to provide heat and water to homes. Boiler rooms are supplied with electricity and are operating normally.
Railway
In the Zaporizhzhia region, power supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored. Trains are running as usual.
"All trains in the de-energized Dnipro and the region continue to run on thermal traction. Stations are also powered by generators, and emergency centers are operating," the deputy prime minister concluded.
What preceded it?
- On the evening of January 7, Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to large-scale power outages after the enemy attack, schools in Dnipro decided to extend the holidays for another two days.
- The air defense forces shot down 31 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure.
- In Zaporizhzhia, after the Russian attack, citizens were advised to limit their use of mobile communications.
- Later, it became known that in Zaporizhzhia, which had been left without electricity, the water supply is gradually being restored. Boiler rooms are operating in normal mode.
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