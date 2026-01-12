Russians struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure, houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

Throughout the day, Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih and settlements in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the Nikopol district suffered from enemy terror. The aggressor struck Nikopol itself, as well as the communities of Myrove, Pokrovske, Mozolevka, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka. The settlements were hit by artillery and FPV drones.



The attacks caused a fire. Infrastructure, two private houses, a garage, greenhouses, an unused building, a car, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

Read more: Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles, injuring 23, including six children (updated)

Kryvyi Rih

The enemy targeted Kryvyi Rih with drones. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged. The consequences are being clarified.

"There is an air raid alert in the region. Please ensure your safety," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Consequences of the attacks



