Russian drones strike infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih

On Wednesday night, the enemy launched a massive attack with kamikaze drones on an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on his Telegram channel at 00:57 a.m.

According to him, explosions were heard in the city, and the strike was directed at a critical facility. Residents were urged to prepare for possible complications.

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Strike on Kryvyi Rih

The head of the city's defence council issued an urgent message and recommendations to residents during the attack.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. A massive shahed attack on infrastructure. Please stock up on water and charge your devices if possible. It will be difficult," wrote Oleksandr Vilkul.

Read more: Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ has decided to increase effectiveness of "Line of Drones," Umerov says

Russia continues to shell Ukrainian territory

On the evening of Tuesday, 13 January, the enemy continues to attack using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Enemy targets are being detected in the country's airspace. Defence forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.

Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, President Zelenskyy noted that on the night of 13 January, Russia launched nearly 300 strike drones at Ukraine, most of which were "shaheds," 18 ballistic missiles, and 7 cruise missiles.

Read more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih damages 29 apartment buildings, triggers power and water outages