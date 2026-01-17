Russian Federation launched massive strike on Velykyi Burluk, attacking 10 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 January, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on civilian buildings in Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Destruction and fires

As a result of the attack, destruction and fires occurred in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district, damaging private and multi-storey residential buildings and a warehouse.



One of the strikes caused a fire on the territory of a private household. A farm building with an area of 60 square metres burned down.

See more: Enemy launched cynical attack on energy infrastructure of Odesa region: there was fire. PHOTOS

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Consequences of the attack









Shelling during the day

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

See also on Censor.NET: Occupiers strike checkpoint near Kupiansk with KAB: two soldiers and two police officers wounded. VIDEO

What did the Russians use to attack?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

10 Geran-2 UAVs;

2 Molniya UAVs;

5 FPV drones.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 29 settlements under enemy strikes, three wounded, destruction. PHOTO

Damage

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed by enemy attacks: