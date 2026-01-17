Russian Federation launched massive strike on Velykyi Burluk, attacking 10 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours. PHOTOS
On the night of 17 January, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on civilian buildings in Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Destruction and fires
As a result of the attack, destruction and fires occurred in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district, damaging private and multi-storey residential buildings and a warehouse.
One of the strikes caused a fire on the territory of a private household. A farm building with an area of 60 square metres burned down.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.
Consequences of the attack
Shelling during the day
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.
It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
What did the Russians use to attack?
The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 10 Geran-2 UAVs;
- 2 Molniya UAVs;
- 5 FPV drones.
Damage
Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed by enemy attacks:
- in the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (in the village of Zolochiv),
- in the Kupianskyi district, 2 cars (village of Hrushevka, village of Shevchenkove), 5 private houses, an apartment building, a sawmill, and 3 cars (village of Velykyi Burluk) were damaged;
- in the Kharkiv district, 2 private houses and 2 cars were damaged (Pivdenne);
- in the Chuhuiv district, a grain storage facility (village of Bilyi Kolodiaz) and a petrol station (village of Staryi Saltiv) were damaged.
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