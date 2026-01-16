Occupiers struck checkpoint near Kupiansk with KAB: two soldiers and two police officers were wounded. VIDEO

Russian troops struck a checkpoint near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB missile, resulting in injuries to military personnel and police officers.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Wounded soldiers and police officers

As noted, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were passing by the checkpoint at the time of the explosion, as well as two police officers who were on duty on the road, were wounded as a result of the air strike.

See also: Situation in Kupiansk: Occupiers will not be able to regain access to the city within the timeframe they need, says Tregubov

Assistance

Luhansk police officers immediately responded to the incident, providing first aid to the wounded and, together with other services, organising their evacuation to a medical facility.

See also on Censor.NET: Piles of dead occupiers: Defence Forces fighters strike invaders in the Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+