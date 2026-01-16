2 507 0
Occupiers struck checkpoint near Kupiansk with KAB: two soldiers and two police officers were wounded. VIDEO
Russian troops struck a checkpoint near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB missile, resulting in injuries to military personnel and police officers.
This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.
Wounded soldiers and police officers
As noted, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were passing by the checkpoint at the time of the explosion, as well as two police officers who were on duty on the road, were wounded as a result of the air strike.
Assistance
Luhansk police officers immediately responded to the incident, providing first aid to the wounded and, together with other services, organising their evacuation to a medical facility.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password