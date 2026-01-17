Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 29 settlements under enemy strikes, three wounded, destruction. PHOTO
Three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling during the day
According to the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out 677 strikes on 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day.
- 18 air strikes were carried out on Yurkivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Lyubytske, Rizdvianka, Tsvitkove, Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Verkhnia Tersia.
- 369 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Mykhailivske, Dubovyi Hai, Shyroke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Zelenе.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on Huliaipole, Zeleny, and Solodke.
- 286 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Maly Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dorozhnyanka, Varvarivka, Zeleny, and Solodke.
Consequences
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