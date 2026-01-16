Zelenskyy: Russians preparing new massive strikes. Ukraine needs air defense missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians are once again preparing massive strikes on Ukraine, according to intelligence.

The head of state said this in his evening address on January 16, Censor.NET reports.

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Warning about attacks and the situation with air defense missiles

"There are specific tasks today for air defense and for the military. Right now, we have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing new massive strikes. We speak frankly with partners about air defense missiles, about the systems we so badly need. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to speed them up, and it is important that partners hear us," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, a lot is being done at the level of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. The head of state urged Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alerts.

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Restoring energy infrastructure in the regions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is deploying more Points of Invincibility.

"The government is working with energy companies and partners to ensure there is more equipment and more reserves. But the key is that the world must not stay silent about this. Wars do not end without pressure. And it is precisely because there is too little pressure that the Russians are doing all this. We must change this. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine. I thank everyone who is in combat, at positions, on duty, on watch. Ukraine stands on your effectiveness," Zelenskyy added.

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The situation in the energy sector