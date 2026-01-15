Government allows curfew easing in areas where state of emergency in energy sector has been imposed
In areas under a state of emergency in the energy sector, curfew restrictions have been allowed to be eased, in particular to enable residents to access "Points of Invincibility" and heating points.
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this, Censor.NET reports.
Government decision
Government decision
- be on the streets and in public places without permits, including in shopping and entertainment centers that perform the functions of "Points of Invincibility," heating points, as well as facilities supporting the vital needs of people and businesses. Such places must have heating, autonomous power supply, and stable communications.
- movement of private transport.
Svyrydenko stressed that the easing does not apply to entertainment venues.
Additional measures may be introduced
The prime minister noted that emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of the emergency or regional military administrations may introduce additional curfew-easing measures depending on the local situation.
"The territory where these curfew easings apply will be determined by the Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations Commission," she added.
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