Cabinet of Ministers extends simplified import regime for defense and energy sector goods

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that ensures government decisions are brought into line with legislation to guarantee uninterrupted supplies of critically important goods.

This was reported by the government portal.

The approved document will help to:

strengthen the country’s defense capability;

overcome energy supply problems caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

Relevant laws have extended the validity of tax benefits:

until 2027 — for unmanned aerial vehicles, sights, thermal imagers, anti-drone guns, and other defense equipment imported (shipped) into Ukraine’s customs territory by companies and private individuals;

until 2029 — for hydraulic turbines, wind power generators, and other renewable energy equipment.

Following the government’s decision, the list of goods that can be imported into Ukraine’s customs territory without providing security for the payment of customs duties in the ways provided by the Customs Code of Ukraine has been updated.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the completion of the tender for the construction of new generating capacity, which had previously been blocked by former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The relevant resolution, "On amendments to the Procedure for holding a competition for the construction of generation capacity and implementing demand-side management measures," was adopted at a government meeting on December 24.