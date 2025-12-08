45-day mechanism for defence industry and abolition of 72-hour checks: Cabinet of Ministers amends mobilisation exemption rules

Today, 8 December, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the procedure for granting mobilisation exemption to those liable for military service. They are intended to protect the staffing potential of enterprises that operate in the defence-industrial complex and ensure the country's economic resilience.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

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What innovations are planned?

As noted, one of the key changes is the possibility of granting a 45-calendar-day mobilisation exemption to employees of defence industry enterprises, for the period during which the employee rectifies violations of military registration rules.

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"This innovation allows companies not to lose specialists while formal procedures are being settled," the Ministry explained.

In addition, for enterprises whose status as critically important has been confirmed, the 72-hour deadline for checking lists of employees submitted for mobilisation exemption has been abolished. Decisions are now taken more quickly, which helps promptly protect personnel and ensure uninterrupted operations.

"We continue to improve the deferral mechanism so that enterprises, especially in the defence-industrial complex, can operate stably and retain their teams. Quick decision-making, the removal of unnecessary delays and the possibility of granting mobilisation exemptions to employees for the period during which they rectify violations of military registration rules are exactly what businesses have long been expecting," said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Vitalii Kindrativ.

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When will the innovations come into force?

It is also noted that the innovations will take effect from the date of the official publication of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution. This will allow defence industry enterprises and critical companies to promptly switch to the updated deferral mechanism and immediately use the expanded options to protect their employees.