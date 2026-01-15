Zelenskyy holds energy meeting: decisions to boost electricity imports expected

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special teleconference on energy.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The meeting was attended by the prime minister and members of the government, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities from Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and Chernihiv region.

Situation in Kyiv

"The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult—time has been lost by the city authorities, and now, at the government level, what was not done at the city level will be corrected. A permanently operating headquarters has already been formed for the capital, and its work will be overseen at the government level. I expect full cooperation and coordination from the local authorities," the statement says.

Read more: Headquarters set up in Kyiv to handle aftermath of Russian strikes on energy sector: to operate 24/7

Curfew

According to the president, decisions on the curfew will be made today. He noted that sufficient easing is needed during extremely cold weather so that people and businesses have all the necessary opportunities.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will ensure the inspection and expansion of the network of support and heating points in cities. As for Kyiv, this will be handled separately. As of now, Kyiv’s support points need strengthening.

"The Government of Ukraine must immediately, today during the day, ensure all the necessary decisions to simplify and increase electricity imports by both state-owned companies and the private sector. I also expect immediate simplification of regulations for connecting additional equipment to the grid," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Peskov on Trump’s statement about Zelenskyy’s obstruction of peace: "Putin maintains his openness"

During the meeting, requests from Dnipropetrovsk region—Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities and communities in the region—were taken up for work.

The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to separately address the requests and the situation in Chernihiv region.

"We also discussed the situation in the Boryspil and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. The situation in the Sumy region is not easy, we are trying to help. By this evening, I expect reports on the implementation of the things that have been defined.

Separately, I will hold a meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister and the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on protecting energy facilities and additional requests to partners to support air defense," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Curfew is not being canceled or revised, but there will be exceptions, - Kuleba

Background

It is known that another 287 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.

President Zelenskyy said a state of emergency will be introduced in the energy sector.

Also, in some communities and regions, the curfew may be canceled for the duration of the emergency situation in the energy sector.

On January 14, the first meeting of the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv’s energy sector took place.

Watch more: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are classified as crimes against humanity, - SSU. VIDEO