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Headquarters set up in Kyiv to handle aftermath of Russian strikes on energy sector: to operate 24/7

Kyiv sets up 24/7 headquarters to clear up aftermath of Russian strikes

The first meeting of the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv has taken place.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to Shmyhal, such meetings will be held regularly, and the headquarters will operate 24/7.

"Our task is to respond promptly and effectively to the current challenges in order to stabilize the situation with power and heat supply. I have instructed that the headquarters’ operations in Kyiv and the Kyiv region be ensured on a continuous basis," the minister said.

Read more: Utility worker died in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

Updated information on the measures taken was also heard from the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and representatives of the local self-government of the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"We discussed the steps needed to quickly repair energy facilities, build up equipment reserves, and attract international assistance. We must move on this issue in a systematic and coordinated way.

Special attention was given to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure. No details. A list of measures has been compiled. Those responsible for organizing the process will be identified," Shmyhal added.

Watch more: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are classified as crimes against humanity, - SSU. VIDEO

Background

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

Author: 

energy (1068) Denys Shmyhal (872)
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