Headquarters set up in Kyiv to handle aftermath of Russian strikes on energy sector: to operate 24/7

The first meeting of the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv has taken place.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Shmyhal, such meetings will be held regularly, and the headquarters will operate 24/7.

"Our task is to respond promptly and effectively to the current challenges in order to stabilize the situation with power and heat supply. I have instructed that the headquarters’ operations in Kyiv and the Kyiv region be ensured on a continuous basis," the minister said.

Read more: Utility worker died in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

Updated information on the measures taken was also heard from the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and representatives of the local self-government of the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"We discussed the steps needed to quickly repair energy facilities, build up equipment reserves, and attract international assistance. We must move on this issue in a systematic and coordinated way.



Special attention was given to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure. No details. A list of measures has been compiled. Those responsible for organizing the process will be identified," Shmyhal added.

Watch more: Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are classified as crimes against humanity, - SSU. VIDEO

Background

It is known that another 287 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.

President Zelenskyy said a state of emergency will be introduced in the energy sector.

Also, in some communities and regions, the curfew may be canceled for the duration of the emergency situation in the energy sector.

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says