Utility worker died in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

On the evening of 14 January, an employee of the Kyivteploenergo municipal enterprise died in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that the man died while unloading generator equipment for heating individual residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district of the capital.

"Working in difficult weather conditions, with a huge workload, because utility workers are working tirelessly to restore services to Kyiv residents. Unfortunately, this takes its toll. The city expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the energy worker and the Kyivteploenergo team," the Kyiv CMA said.

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

What preceded it

In Kyiv, schedules have not been in effect for the second day, and emergency blackouts are being implemented after Russian shelling.

Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. The approximate situation is as follows: about 3 hours with electricity and up to 10 hours without.

The day before, following a meeting on the emergency situation in Ukraine's energy sector, the president announced that a state of emergency would be introducedin Ukraine's energy sector.

The president also said that during the state of emergency in the energy sector, curfews may be lifted in some cities and communities.

Read more: Zelenskyy says curfew may be lifted in some cities and communities during emergency situation in energy sector