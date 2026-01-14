Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Kyiv’s preparedness for a difficult situation in the energy sector.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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City preparedness

As the head of state said, during today’s meeting on the situation in the energy sector, they separately analysed the situation in some cities.

"It is particularly difficult in Kyiv. Also Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region—Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and some other of our cities and regions. We see that a lot has been done, in particular in Kharkiv, the local authorities there have prepared. Unfortunately, Kyiv has done significantly less—very little has been done in the capital. And even these days I do not see the intensity, this all needs to be urgently fixed now. There must be decisions," the president stressed.

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State of emergency in the energy sector

We remind that the day before, following a meeting on emergency circumstances in Ukraine’s energy sector, the president said that a state of emergency would be introduced in Ukraine’s energy sector.

The president also said that for the duration of the state of emergency in the energy sector, the curfew could be lifted for some cities and communities.

Read more: Zelenskyy says curfew may be lifted in some cities and communities during emergency situation in energy sector