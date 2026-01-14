Zelenskyy says curfew may be lifted in some cities and communities during emergency situation in energy sector
For the duration of the energy emergency regime, the curfew may be lifted for some cities and communities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Curfew may be lifted
"I have instructed that the curfew rules be reviewed: during the emergency, we can remove the curfew for some cities and communities, where the security situation allows it, of course," the head of state said.
The president added that government officials must present relevant proposals.
"So that at any time people can receive all necessary support and businesses can plan their operations more rationally," Zelenskyy noted.
The president also added that an energy emergency will be formally recorded in legal terms, noting that this will provide more opportunities.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will simplify to the maximum everything related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grids. Zero bureaucracy," Zelenskyy said.
Energy emergency
As a reminder, the day before, following a meeting on extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine’s energy sector, the president said an emergency regime would be introduced in Ukraine’s energy sector.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password