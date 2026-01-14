400 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attack, - KCSA
As of 14 January, 400 buildings in the capital remain without heat supply after a night-time Russian attack.
This was reported by Petro Panteleev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to Censor.NET, citing hromadske.
"There is a corresponding work plan for each building. We are not yet estimating the timing of the restoration, as there is a daily risk of shelling, which could lead to setbacks in the work," Panteleev said.
Most of the buildings without heating are located in the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts, and some are in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. There are over 1,300 "Unbreakable Points" operating for residents in the city, and the number is constantly being adjusted according to needs.
Russian attack on 13 January
- As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.
- The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.
- In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets.
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