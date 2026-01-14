Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Three hours with power, up to 10 hours without, - DTEK

Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv.

This was reported by DTEK, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The approximate situation is as follows: approximately 3 hours with power and up to 10 hours without. The time may vary, as the power system is operating in emergency conditions. Weather conditions and network overload also have an impact.

If there has been no electricity at your address for more than 12 hours, it is likely that a local accident has occurred," they noted.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

What preceded it?

The Ministry of Energy has stated that the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions have forced restrictions to be imposed across the country.

The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions.

Read more: Situation in energy system is complicated, with capital region facing most serious challenges, - Ministry of Energy