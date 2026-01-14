State of emergency will be declared in energy sector, Zelenskyy says

An emergency situation regime will be introduced in Ukraine’s energy sector.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following a meeting on emergency circumstances in Ukraine’s energy sector, Censor.NET informs.

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Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the situation in Kyiv.

"The consequences of Russian strikes and worsening weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, municipal services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue working around the clock to restore electricity and heating supplies. Many issues require urgent solutions," the head of state said.

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State of emergency to be declared

According to Zelenskyy, a permanent coordination center will be established to manage the situation in Kyiv.

"Overall, an emergency situation regime will be introduced in Ukraine’s energy sector. The first deputy prime minister, the minister of energy of Ukraine, has been designated as the head of efforts to support people and communities under these conditions and to resolve practical issues," the president said.

Help from partners

In addition, Zelenskyy said government officials will step up work with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will ensure maximum deregulation of all processes related to connecting backup power equipment to the grid during this situation. We are also working to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports to Ukraine," said the head of state.

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Revision of curfew rules

Zelenskyy also instructed the government to prepare a review of the rules on the curfew for the period of such extremely cold weather.

"People must have the maximum opportunities to use support points, and businesses must have opportunities to plan their work taking into account the situation in the energy system," the president stressed.

In addition, the head of state said the number of Points of Invincibility in Kyiv should be increased, and the existing ones should be inspected.

"We are awaiting proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and local authorities regarding the format of the educational process during the emergency. It is important that state institutions, businesses and all levels of local government work in a coordinated and concerted manner. The overall result for the whole country depends on the results of each individual," the president concluded.

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