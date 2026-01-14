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Zelenskyy meets Prytula, discusses support for volunteers and agrees on cooperation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with volunteer and civic activist Serhiy Prytula.
The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
What they discussed
Zelenskyy thanked him for the assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defense and resilience.
"And that is exactly what Serhii and I talked about — how to provide additional support to Ukrainian volunteers, volunteer foundations, and the very habit Ukrainians have of coming together to solve common national tasks. We agreed to cooperate," the president said.
Background
- It was reported earlier that the Come Back Alive Foundation, in partnership with Ukrnafta, implemented joint projects to support the Armed Forces totaling more than 1.3 billion hryvnias.
- In December 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the occasion of International Volunteer Day, signed a decree awarding a number of volunteers with the "Golden Heart" distinction.
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