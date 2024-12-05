Special Operations Forces fighters recorded congratulatory video message for Volunteer Day: "Thank you. Your SOF". VIDEO

Soldiers from various units of the SOF joined in the creation of a congratulatory video for Volunteer Day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers stressed the importance of volunteer support and told about everything that saves their lives and helps to destroy the enemy and falls into their hands thanks to volunteers.

