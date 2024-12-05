ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10330 visitors online
News Volunteers for the Army War
2 095 3

Special Operations Forces fighters recorded congratulatory video message for Volunteer Day: "Thank you. Your SOF". VIDEO

Soldiers from various units of the SOF joined in the creation of a congratulatory video for Volunteer Day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers stressed the importance of volunteer support and told about everything that saves their lives and helps to destroy the enemy and falls into their hands thanks to volunteers.

Read more: SOF fighters eliminated 17 Russians and captured 12 during attack on enemy position in Kursk region of Russia: "Hands behind your head, bitch!". VIDEO

Watch more: One UAV operator eliminated 30 Russian invaders in just two days. VIDEO

Author: 

volunteers (265) SOF (275)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 