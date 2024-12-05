SOF fighters eliminated 17 Russians and captured 12 during attack on enemy position in Kursk region of Russia: "Hands behind your head, bitch!". VIDEO
During an attack on enemy positions in the Kursk region, the Special Forces operators from the 73rd Marine Centre and the 6th "Ranger" Regiment killed 17 Russians and captured 12 more.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the attack on enemy positions was posted by the SOF fighters on their social media page.
