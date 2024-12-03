Special Forces of SOF eliminated 17 occupiers and forced 8 more invaders to surrender in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 17 occupants and forced eight more invaders to surrender during two successful raids on the Russian military in the Kursk region.

In one of the night's episodes, the SOF soldiers quietly snuck right into enemy positions, killed seven Russians and forced the rest to surrender. Eight Russian soldiers chose to live and replenished the exchange fund. During another successful raid, the SOF killed ten more enemies at night.

After taking special actions, the SOF group left without losses, Censor.NET reports.

