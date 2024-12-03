Air Defense of Ground Forces destroyed 193 Russian air targets in week. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past week, air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed 193 enemy air reconnaissance and attack vehicles.
This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, among the destroyed assets are 3 X-101 and 124 Shaheds 131/136 missiles.
In addition, they destroyed:
- UAV Orlan 10/30 - 11 units;
- Zala UAV - 17 units;
- Supercam UAV - 7 units;
- UAV "Lancet" - 18 units;
- UAV "Molniia" - 9 units.
- UAV "Pryvit-82" - 4 units.
