One UAV operator eliminated 30 Russian invaders in just two days. VIDEO

An UAV operator of the 73rd Naval Centre of the Special Operations Forces eliminated 30 Russian servicemen in just two days.

This was reported on the telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"A pilot's job is not difficult when you are assigned as pilot, have stormed forest plantations, held defense, conducted ambushes, etc. before becoming a pilot. Without such combat experience, it is dangerous to sit at the console because you do not know what to do on the battlefield in the first place to help your comrades. The burden of responsibility I personally feel is enormous, emotions appear only when I see my own men on the screen," says the UAV operator with the call sign ‘Mowgli’.

