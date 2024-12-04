Artillerymen of separate special unit "Omega Wings" destroying occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The artillery group of the "Omega Wings" special unit of the National Guard continues to destroy the enemy in Donetsk region, supporting assault operations and breaking down the occupiers' positions.

This was reported by the National Guard on the TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Artillerymen hit enemy IFV, which was running at full speed. VIDEO

"We cover the guys with fire during the assault, destroying enemies trying to break through to our positions. If there are no active assault operations, we work as planned - we destroy the targets identified by intelligence," says the commander of a fire support group of a special forces unit, codenamed Vals.

As noted, Vals was at the origin of the unit and emphasises teamwork: "Drivers are our legs, drones are our eyes, and guns are our fists."

The unit is currently using 105mm Melara howitzers, which have proven to be mobile and effective weapons. "The frontline in Donetsk region is unstable, but we have our own secrets of howitzer use that increase its effectiveness. The guys are charged from birth, they don't care about the weather or conditions, although this time of year is one of the most difficult," the commander added.

Watch more: Head of occupier flies in air after hit from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO