Head of occupier flies in air after hit from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 13th "Khartia" Operational Brigade eliminated the invader with a precise shot.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's successful work has been published online. The recording shows that the occupier's head was blown off by an explosion.
"The head leaves the Russian occupier after an accurate drone drop. Footage of cutting off the excess from the pilots of the 13th operational brigade of the National Guard "Khartia", - the commentary to the publication reads.
