National Guardsmen eliminated 2 Russian soldiers, wounded 4 more as result of repulsing occupiers’ attack. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Svoboda" battalion as part of the 4th Operational Brigade of the "Rubizh" National Guard repelled a Russian assault. As a result of the successful actions of the defenders, 2 Russian soldiers were eliminated and 4 others were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the Operativnyi ZSU telegram channel.
