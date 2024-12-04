ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian tank, destroyed two IFVs and eliminated enemy assault group. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 101st separate brigade of the General Staff Guard named after Colonel-General Hennadii Vorobiov of the 2nd battalion continue to hold the line in the Kharkiv sector.

As a result of the enemy assault, a Russian tank was damaged, two infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, and enemy assault groups were eliminated along with buggies, Censor.NET reports.

