Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian tank, destroyed two IFVs and eliminated enemy assault group. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 101st separate brigade of the General Staff Guard named after Colonel-General Hennadii Vorobiov of the 2nd battalion continue to hold the line in the Kharkiv sector.
As a result of the enemy assault, a Russian tank was damaged, two infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, and enemy assault groups were eliminated along with buggies, Censor.NET reports.
