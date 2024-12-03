He stayed in basement for 24 days with mummified hand and survived: how our infantryman managed to evacuate from Vovchansk. VIDEO

An infantryman with shot hands reached evacuation: the story of rescue of 52-year-old infantryman "Oleks" from the 57th SMB

In September 2024, during a battle in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 52-year-old infantryman with the call sign ‘Alex’ from the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Otaman Kostiantyn Hordiienko was seriously wounded. The fighter eliminated the enemy but was shot in both arms by the occupier: the bullet went through and missed an artery. His comrade in arms applied a tourniquet to his left arm, which allowed him to survive for a record 24 days in a basement. His wounded arm decayed and mummified, but toxins did not enter his bloodstream, and the Ukrainian soldier miraculously survived."

According to Censor.NET, Alex covered 2 kilometres under enemy fire, accompanied by his comrades-in-arms who changed several times to evacuate the wounded soldier. For more details, see the exclusive interview on Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

