Sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet: up to 20% of ships stopped, losses to reach $30 billion, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, was present at the briefing. He reported on the non-public approaches of our partners to communication with the Russian side and their real attitude towards Ukraine and the negotiations at this stage. It is important that all our positions are based on real prospects," the statement said.

Russian tanker fleet

He also instructed the Foreign Ministry to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet. Thanks to our coordinated pressure on the shadow fleet with some countries, at least 20% of the fleet's vessels have been stopped, and Russia is trying to compensate for this loss by bringing in new vessels. All of them should be added to the sanctions lists.

We will continue to exert pressure through sanctions on tanker crews, captains, insurers, and the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet," the president emphasized.

The result of restrictions for the Russian fleet

"The restrictions on Russian oil exports by sea that are currently in place are expected to reduce Russian revenues by at least $30 billion annually. Additional pressure will certainly increase the scale of Russia's losses and, consequently, reduce the funding for Russia's war," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president added that he would inform partners about new schemes used by Chinese companies to help Russia circumvent sanctions against the financial sector.





"The task of everyone in the world who wants an end to this war must be to reduce Russia's ability to adapt to the pressure in response to this war. Effective pressure on the aggressor is the main fertilizer for the diplomatic process," the president stressed.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked all partners who understand the situation and are working as effectively as possible on all sanctions tracks, as well as the Foreign Intelligence Service team for their effective work.