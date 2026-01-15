Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are classified as crimes against humanity, - SSU. VIDEO

The necessary evidence has been gathered to confirm that Russian attacks on the energy sector are part of the Kremlin's consistent policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian people and constitute crimes against humanity.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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How many strikes has the Russian Federation carried out?

Since the beginning of this year's heating season, the SSU has documented 256 Russian air strikes on energy facilities and heating systems in our country. In particular, since the beginning of October 2025, the occupiers have deliberately attacked:

11 hydroelectric power plants;

45 largest thermal power plants.

Also read: Utility worker killed in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

The Russians also carried out 49 precision air strikes on thermal power plants and 151 on electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine.

Each of the above attacks was combined in nature and carried out using dozens of Russian drones and missiles.

Which regions were affected?

According to the case file, the enemy carried out the most shelling on thermal and electrical generation facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Read: State of emergency to be declared in energy sector, says Zelensky

Where did the occupiers strike?

It has been documented that the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-69 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as Geran drones.

Such strikes during a period of severe cold weather led to large-scale power and heat outages, as well as disruptions to the water supply in the homes of millions of Ukrainian civilians.

Read more: Utility worker died in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

Crimes against humanity

The Security Service classifies Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system as crimes against humanity (Article 442-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as it constitutes the systematic creation of living conditions aimed at destroying part of the population.

"One of the features of this article is that it defines this category of shelling as crimes of an international nature, for which severe punishment is provided for in both Ukrainian and foreign courts," the SSU said.

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

It is noted that SSU investigators are working at the site of each enemy strike and collecting extensive evidence so that every Russian involved in these crimes will receive the punishment they deserve.