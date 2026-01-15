Peskov on Trump’s statement about Zelenskyy’s obstruction of peace: "Putin maintains his openness"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump's statement that it is Kyiv that is allegedly hindering a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.
According to Peskov, the US president expressed the opinion that it is Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is hindering the conclusion of a peace agreement. "One can agree with that, indeed. President Putin and the Russian side remain open," said the Kremlin spokesman.
He added that the situation is allegedly "worsening for the Kyiv regime" and "narrowing the corridor for decision-making by the Kyiv regime." According to Peskov, it is time for Zelenskyy to "take responsibility and make the appropriate decision."
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Moscow's position is "well known to American negotiators, President Trump, and the leadership in Kyiv" and called it consistent.
What preceded it?
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US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is holding up a potential peace deal.
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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded that it was Russia, not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that rejected the US-proposed peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.
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