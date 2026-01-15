Curfew is not being canceled or revised, but there will be exceptions, - Kuleba

The curfew regime will not be lifted or revised.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

After the first meeting of the headquarters for dealing with the aftermath of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv, the deputy prime minister said that participants had focused on priority decisions:

acceleration of restoration work;

formation of equipment reserves;

coordination with international partners.

They also discussed separately the strengthening of protection for energy infrastructure.

"Together with the Recovery Agency, we are implementing an agreed plan of measures at specific sites," Kuleba added.

Read more: Utility worker died in Kyiv while restoring heat after Russian shelling

Curfew

They also separately considered the issues of curfew and the work of the Points of Invincibility.

"I emphasize: the curfew regime will not be canceled or revised. At the same time, in the event of prolonged heat or power outages, the state must act flexibly without violating security decisions," the deputy prime minister stressed.

These are possible temporary and specific exceptions that will allow:

ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical life support facilities;

enable people to safely reach Points of Resilience – similar to access to shelters;

ensure the operation of institutions that officially perform the function of Points of Invincibility.

Decisions will be made exclusively with the participation of the military command and defense councils, and only where the security situation allows. There can be no arbitrary decisions at the local level.

Read more: Kyiv "has done very little" to prepare for difficult energy situation, Zelenskyy says

Points of invulnerability

The work of the Points of Invincibility will also be intensified. A nationwide audit is underway – more than 10,000 points have already been checked, and some of them are being replenished.

"We are preparing an updated model with an emphasis on key Points of Resilience: round-the-clock operation, backup power supply, stable communications, water, and basic conditions for long-term stays, especially for people with limited mobility.



We are separately working on mechanisms to support Points of Resilience based on private facilities, including compensation for the costs of backup power and fuel. We already have positive experience in Kharkiv and Odesa. We are strengthening cooperation with businesses in this area," he concluded.

See: Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector qualify as crimes against humanity, says SBU. VIDEO

What preceded it?