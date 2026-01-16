Winter holidays in Kyiv schools extended until 1 February

In Kyiv, winter holidays in general secondary education institutions have been extended until 1 February 2026.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The decision was made against the backdrop of an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine announced the extension of holidays and the possible transition of educational institutions to a distance learning format or the temporary suspension of face-to-face education until the end of January.

Read more: Winter holidays in Kyiv may be extended until February

"Due to the consequences of the emergency situation, the government has decided to temporarily suspend in-person education in preschool, general secondary, vocational, pre-higher and higher education institutions, depending on the security situation in the region," the Ministry of Education and Science said in a statement.

The ministry noted that executive authorities and regional military administrations should take measures to organise distance learning or extend the holidays.

Read more: NATO to start audit of Ukrainian military universities - Defense Ministry

Separately, the Ministry of Education and Science emphasised that the Kyiv City State Administration should extend or introduce winter holidays in the capital's schools until 1 February 2026.

At the same time, pre-school educational institutions in Kyiv will decide on their working hours individually, taking into account the security situation.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds energy meeting: decisions to boost electricity imports expected

What preceded this?

Recall that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that even before the massive Russian attack on the capital, he had informed the government about the possible risks to critical infrastructure and proposed the creation of a joint response headquarters.

According to the mayor, after the strike on 9 January, there was no coordination between the central government and the city administration. The creation of a nationwide headquarters was announced only later, after extensive damage to the energy infrastructure.

Read more: Schools and universities may switch to distance learning until January 19, Svyrydenko says