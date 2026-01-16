Winter holidays in Kyiv may be extended until February

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, together with the Kyiv City State Administration, must decide whether to extend or introduce winter holidays in the capital until 1 February 2026.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a discussion on the security situation and the organisation of the educational process.

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Decisions for Kyiv and the regions

According to the head of government, the relevant decision in the capital should be implemented by the Ministry of Education and Science together with the Kyiv City State Administration. This refers to the possibility of both extending the existing winter holidays and introducing them if necessary.

At the same time, kindergartens will continue to operate as usual. The restrictions do not apply to them.

Distance learning and the security situation

The Prime Minister separately emphasised that the Ministry of Education, together with the regional military administrations, must assess the situation in the regions.

Depending on the level of threat, educational institutions across the country may temporarily switch from face-to-face to distance learning or introduce additional holidays.

Watch more: Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO

Recall that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that even before the massive Russian attack on the capital, he had informed the government about the possible risks to critical infrastructure and proposed the creation of a joint response headquarters.

According to the mayor, after the strike on 9 January, there was no coordination between the central government and the city administration. The creation of a nationwide headquarters was announced only later, after extensive damage to the energy infrastructure.

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