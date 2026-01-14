Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO
Kharkiv has proven better prepared for possible power outages after Russian attacks, unlike Kyiv. The capital will now have to take crisis measures.
As Censor.NET reports, citing the livestream of the parliamentary session, Denys Shmyhal said this while answering MPs’ questions in the Verkhovna Rada ahead of the vote on his appointment as energy minister.
Kharkiv
According to Shmyhal, the Kharkiv regional and city authorities prepared the city in advance for possible problems with the power supply. In particular, mobile boiler houses were deployed, and a distributed generation system was set up.
"Kharkiv was prepared. Both the regional and local authorities prepared the city. There are mobile boiler houses, there is appropriately distributed generation," he said.
Kyiv
Shmyhal noted that Kyiv, unfortunately, was much less prepared.
"I will even say it was not prepared at all. That is why crisis measures will have to be taken now," he added.
Background
- The Ministry of Energy stated that the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Constant Russian attacks on energy facilities and challenging weather conditions are forcing restrictions to be applied across the country.
- The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. Grid restrictions are being applied by distribution system operators in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
- As of January 14, 400 buildings in the capital still remain without heat supply following a nighttime Russian attack.
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