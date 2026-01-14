Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO

Kharkiv has proven better prepared for possible power outages after Russian attacks, unlike Kyiv. The capital will now have to take crisis measures.

As Censor.NET reports, citing the livestream of the parliamentary session, Denys Shmyhal said this while answering MPs’ questions in the Verkhovna Rada ahead of the vote on his appointment as energy minister.

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Kharkiv

According to Shmyhal, the Kharkiv regional and city authorities prepared the city in advance for possible problems with the power supply. In particular, mobile boiler houses were deployed, and a distributed generation system was set up.

"Kharkiv was prepared. Both the regional and local authorities prepared the city. There are mobile boiler houses, there is appropriately distributed generation," he said.

Read more: Power outages disrupt air quality monitoring in Kyiv

Kyiv

Shmyhal noted that Kyiv, unfortunately, was much less prepared.

"I will even say it was not prepared at all. That is why crisis measures will have to be taken now," he added.

Read more: Improvements to power cut schedules could be seen as early as Thursday, but only if there are no large-scale attacks, - Svyrydenko

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