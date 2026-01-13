Power outages disrupt air quality monitoring in Kyiv

Kyiv is seeing temporary disruptions in the operation of stationary air quality monitoring stations due to electricity supply problems.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a notice by the Kyiv City State Administration’s (KCSA) Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation on the KCSA’s official website.

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The disruptions were caused by power outages following enemy shelling, as well as difficult weather conditions that affect highly sensitive equipment.

Read more: Irpin in Kyiv region temporarily switches to twice-daily water supply

Why the stations are experiencing disruptions

The KCSA explained that modern gas analysers and other measuring devices require a stable power supply and compliance with specified temperature regimes. In freezing conditions and with the unstable power supply, the equipment may operate incorrectly.

"Modern devices are not always able to provide accurate air quality readings, and frequent forced restarts negatively affect the operation of autonomous stations," the city authorities said.

It is also noted that regular power cut-offs increase the risk of technical failures, disruptions to software operation, and premature equipment breakdowns.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

What will happen to air quality data

In case of a prolonged power outage, data on air quality may be temporarily unavailable. In such cases, information in daily reports may be published incompletely or with delays.

The KCSA stressed that specialists are providing ongoing technical support for the monitoring stations. Municipal services are taking all necessary measures to restore stable operation of the equipment as soon as possible and ensure accurate display of air quality readings.

Currently, all of Kyiv is under emergency power outages: the situation with electricity supply on the right bank of the capital has deteriorated to the level of the left bank.

Read more: There will be no electricity in Hostomel and Irpin until 15 January, - DTEK