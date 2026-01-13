Irpin in Kyiv region temporarily switches to twice-daily water supply

In the Kyiv region, temporary restrictions are being introduced in the provision of municipal services due to problems with electricity supply.

In particular, in Irpin, water will be supplied according to a schedule due to a lack of electricity needed for the stable operation of the pumping stations. The Irpinvodokanal municipal utility company made the relevant statement.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA

Water supply schedule in Irpin

Irpinvodokanal said that water will temporarily be supplied to city residents twice a day. This schedule will remain in effect until the electricity supply is fully restored.

Water will be supplied at the following times:

from 06:00 to 09:00 a.m.;

from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

The company stressed that once the electricity situation is stabilized, water supply will return to its usual mode.

"After the electricity supply is restored, water supply will be resumed in regular mode," Irpinvodokanal said.

Read more: There is no longer enough electricity in Kyiv for critical infrastructure, situation is extremely difficult, - Klitschko

Electricity supply situation in Kyiv

The Energy Ministry says it currently cannot forecast the timeline for restoring a stable electricity supply in Kyiv. According to Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk, the most difficult situation remains in the capital region.

He explained that the hourly outage schedules published earlier are not being applied yet. Instead, emergency schedules are in effect due to significant damage to energy infrastructure.

Emergency repair work is ongoing around the clock. Specialists are working in difficult weather conditions, trying to stabilize the system as quickly as possible. At the same time, the ministry acknowledges that due to enemy attacks, making accurate forecasts is not yet possible.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Bucha district of Kyiv region, - DTEK (updated)

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 13, 2026, Russian forces launched several missiles toward Ukraine.

The previous night, Russia fired about 20 ballistic missiles within an hour, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants; this was already the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive attack using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs; air defense neutralized 247 targets.

Read more: 1.5% of homes in Ukraine remain without heating, 472 buildings in Kyiv – Ministry for Communities and Territories Development