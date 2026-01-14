Improvements to power cut schedules could be seen as early as Thursday, but only if there are no large-scale attacks, - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the situation with electricity could improve as early as 15 January. The condition is that if there are no new Russian attacks on the energy sector.

She announced this during a speech in the Rada, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"If there are no massive attacks, I want to emphasise this, then we will see an improvement in the schedules from Thursday evening. I am afraid to say such things in public, to give details about which substation will be restored. But I can say that it will be Thursday," she stressed.

Read more: Government introduces bonus payments for energy workers serving in repair and restoration teams – Svyrydenko

What is the government doing?

"You have read that we are reviewing critical infrastructure facilities with associated loads. After four years of war, there are critical infrastructure facilities that are not shut down and are not included in the schedules — these are medical facilities and the defence industry, but there are also associated loads. We have reviewed all these schedules.

There must be fairness, and we have seen that this gives us the opportunity to free up to 1 GW. This means that, taking into account all the shutdowns and massive attacks, people have the opportunity to be one or two queues ahead if we had not made this decision," explained the head of government.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also working with retail chains. They are operating on generators.

Read more: Schools and universities may switch to distance learning until January 19, Svyrydenko says

In Kyiv, generators are also being deployed near residential buildings where the situation is most difficult, she added.

"We are building up fuel reserves. There is sufficient fuel, and operators are importing increased volumes of fuel to build up the right amount of resources.

We are working with international partners, and an "energy Ramstein" meeting will be held in the coming days.

We will keep you informed of any changes in the situation. I urge you to remain calm. I believe that unity is what we need to focus on. We are all working 24/7," the prime minister concluded.

Read more: Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Three hours with power, up to 10 hours without, - DTEK

What preceded it?

The Ministry of Energy has stated that the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities and difficult weather conditions have forced restrictions to be imposed across the country.

The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions.

Read more: Situation in energy system is complicated, with capital region facing most serious challenges, - Ministry of Energy