Government introduces bonus payments for energy workers serving in repair and restoration teams – Svyrydenko

Energy workers serving in repair and restoration crews will receive additional pay.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Energy workers operate in difficult conditions

"We are introducing additional payments for energy workers serving in repair and restoration crews of energy companies. This applies to specialists who travel directly to strike sites in freezing weather to restore heat, electricity, water, and gas supplies," the Prime Minister said.

Svyrydenko noted that energy workers operate under extraordinarily difficult conditions, under shelling, in severe frost, day and night.

"It is thanks to their work that the life of the state continues even after the most massive enemy attacks, and light and heat return to Ukrainian homes," she stated.

This is work at the limit of human capacity and often at risk to life across the entire country. Therefore, according to Svyrydenko, it is the government's duty to support the brave and professional people who perform this titanic work.

Read more: Canada to allocate nearly $45 million to Ukraine for purchase and repair of energy equipment

Instructions to ministries

The head of government instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, to submit the corresponding decision for Cabinet consideration.

"It is our duty to constantly thank the people who continue working and restoring energy facilities in record time, despite the frost and shelling," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Read more: It takes time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv, we are focusing on Thursday, - Svyrydenko