Canada to allocate nearly $45 million to Ukraine for purchase and repair of energy equipment

Canada will allocate 60 million Canadian dollars (about 45 million USD) to Ukraine for the purchase and repair of energy equipment damaged by Russian attacks.

The announcement was made by Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry noted that Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of people without electricity, water, and heat.

"Canada is fast-tracking the final installment of its 70 million dollar contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to help meet Ukraine’s energy needs. A 10 million tranche was previously disbursed to support the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes," Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

How the funds will be used

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, about 50 million Canadian dollars (over 37 million USD) from this package will be spent on purchasing and delivering natural gas compressors to the Kharkiv region.

"This equipment is urgently needed to restore energy supplies and stabilize the system ahead of winter," the ministry added.

