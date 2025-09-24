Canada provides UAH 92 million for Ukraine’s cybersecurity

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The support is provided under the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative that coordinates assistance from 12 partner countries to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience. The funds will be used to protect critical infrastructure facilities, counter cyber threats, purchase equipment and create systems to prevent attacks.

Canadian partners have already selected six projects for funding, among the first beneficiaries: The State Judicial Administration, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The funding will be provided through the U.S. Civilian Research & Development Foundation (CRDF Global), an American organization with experience in implementing technical assistance in Ukraine.

"Modern warfare continues not only on the battlefield but also in cyberspace. The support of partners helps to more effectively counter cyber threats and ensure the smooth operation of the digital state," the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted.

