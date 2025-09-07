Sybiha discussed with Canadian Foreign Minister Anand escalation of terror by Russia and Ukraine’s priority needs

On Sunday, September 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand. Sybiga informed the head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry about the escalation of Russian terror against Ukraine and our priority needs.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

"I thanked Canada for its support and leadership in the Group of Seven. We discussed how the G7 could respond to Russia's brutal attacks and its rejection of peace efforts," Sibiga said.

The parties agreed on the need to increase transatlantic pressure, in particular by lowering the price cap on oil, fully utilizing frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine's defense and recovery, imposing restrictions on Russian energy, and other sanctions.

"It is extremely important to raise the price of war for the aggressor in order to move closer to peace. We cannot wait any longer. Putin must feel the direct consequences of his rejection of diplomacy and the continuation of killings," Sybiha stressed.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

