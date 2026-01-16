Klytschko: About 100 apartment buildings in Kyiv still without heating
As of midday January 16, about 100 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating out of more than 6,000 where heat supply was absent after Russia’s massive attack on January 9.
Censor.NET reports that Kyiv City Military Administration head Vitalii Klytschko said this.
Klytschko stressed that municipal workers continue around-the-clock repairs to critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy.
"The situation with energy supply, on which the provision of municipal services depends, remains very difficult. Kyiv continues to live under emergency power outage schedules. Power engineers also continue working to stabilize the situation," he wrote.
The mayor noted that all involved city services are doing everything they can to restore essential services to Kyiv residents.
"I thank municipal workers and power engineers for their devoted work. And Kyiv residents for their patience and resilience! I understand how difficult this is. But only this way, all together, we will stand firm!" the mayor stressed.
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